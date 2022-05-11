Authorities ID woman who died after being trapped under vehicle in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the female driver who died Tuesday morning when her car rolled on top of her as she was working on it after it stalled on the road in Lancaster.

She was 42-year-old Jessica Purintun of Simi Valley, according to the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office.

The fatal incident happened around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, on Avenue G just west of 30th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Purintun was driving a 1995 Ford Taurus eastbound on Avenue G when the vehicle stalled and she “attempted to restart it by accessing the starter from underneath the vehicle,” the CHP report states.

For unknown reason, the safety features of the Ford Taurus were disabled, and when Purintun got the car started, “the gear shifter was in drive and rolled forward onto [Purintun], trapping her beneath [the vehicle],” the CHP report states.

Multiple residents, sheriff’s deputies and CHP officers helped lift the front end of the vehicle and were able to pull Purintun from beneath the vehicle, according to the CHP. But she sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected at this time,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Merager at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at (661) 948-8541.

