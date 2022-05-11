562nd Air Force Band to kick off Palmdale’s summer concert series

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is kicking off its summer concert series on June 25 with a a free concert at the Palmdale Amphitheater featuring the 562nd Air Force Band.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m., and admission and parking are free, but reservations are required for entry. Reservations may be made at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com on a first come, first served basis. Limit eight reservations per order. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Patriotic attire is encouraged. Food and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome for this performance. Snack vendors will be on-site. All bags and coolers will be inspected at the gate. Alcohol and pets are not allowed.

The Air National Guard Band of the West Coast traces its history to October 1941, with the formation of the 62nd Army Air Force Band in Augusta, Georgia. The band is composed of citizen-airmen whose civilian occupations range from professional musicians and music educators to computer programmers, accountants, engineers, and law enforcement officers.

As part of the festivities, representatives from the Association of Defense Communities (ADC) will be on hand to present the city of Palmdale with the award for the Antelope Valley being selected as one of five Great American Defense Communities for 2022. The communities were chosen in conjunction with USAA, the program’s official sponsor at the Defense Communities National Summit earlier this year. The 2022 class also includes West Valley Partners, Ariz., Tullahoma, Tenn., Northern Virginia, and Florida’s Space Coast. The city of Palmdale applied for the award on behalf of the region, which is home to Edwards Air Force Base, Air Force Plant 42, and several defense related companies.

For more information on Palmdale’s summer concert series, call 661-267-5611 or visit www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

