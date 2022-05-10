Palmdale Regional recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

PALMDALE – Palmdale Regional Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Palmdale Regional Medical Center’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

“Receiving this “A” from Leapfrog shows all the hard work that our employees and medical staff members do each and every day,” said Richard Allen, Chief Executive Officer at Palmdale Regional Medical Center. “We take patient care and quality of care very seriously and work tirelessly to ensure we are taking the necessary steps to keep our patients safe. I cannot say thank you enough to every staff member for making this achievement possible.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Palmdale Regional Medical Center for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster received a ‘C’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022.

To view the full grade details of both area hospitals, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

–