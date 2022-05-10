Local business owner named new PWD Board Director

PALMDALE – Scott Kellerman, co-owner of Antelope Valley Harley-Davidson, is the new Palmdale Water District (PWD) Board Director representing Division 1, the agency announced Tuesday.

One of two residents who applied for the position, Kellerman was appointed by the board to fill the position left vacant by a former director who moved out of state. His term will expire in November 2024.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to serve my community,” Kellerman said. “Water is such an important issue and the lifeline to growing the valley. I want to do what I can to help provide clean, reliable water.”

The board members who voted 4-0 to appoint Kellerman praised his business acumen and his involvement in the community.

“We are very excited to have Scott join the Board,” Board president Gloria Dizmang said. “He has already hit the ground running and is really adapting to his new role. He definitely brings a new, fresh perspective.”

For the past 15 years, Kellerman has been an active member of the Antelope Valley Sheriff’s Boosters. He is the current president of the California Harley-Davidson Dealers Association. Since taking office one month ago, the Kellerman has voted at four Board meetings, graduated from the 10-hour PWD Water Ambassadors Academy, and toured the Littlerock Dam, Lake Palmdale and the Leslie O. Carter Water Treatment Plant. He did all that while working full time at A.V. Harley-Davidson in Lancaster.

“I went from a complete newbie to learning so much about water in this short time,” Kellerman said. “I look forward to contributing to the continuing success of the District.”

Kellerman’s family moved to the Antelope Valley in 1978 from Simi Valley. He worked at the Palmdale Harley-Davidson until its closure in 1984. The following year, he was employed at A.V. Harley-Davidson and became a co-owner in 1990. He and his wife, Laurie, have three adult sons and nine grandchildren.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Water District.]

–