Legacy Commons to host annual fitness walk on May 25

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will host its annual senior fitness walk on Wednesday, May 25.

It’s happening from 8 to 10 a.m. at Legacy Commons, located at 930 East Avenue Q-9. Held in coordination with National Senior Health and Fitness Day, the event will begin with a lively stretching warm up, followed by a walk from Legacy Commons, around Poncitlán Square, and back.

There is an $8 registration fee which includes a t-shirt and a light breakfast (while supplies last.). Registration is available at Legacy Commons and is highly recommended in advance. There also will be the opportunity to participate in various lawn games on the Legacy Commons grounds, including bocce and horseshoes.

Legacy Commons provides adults age 55+ with a wide range of drop-in activities, including fitness and exercise classes, visual and performing arts programs, informational seminars. and special interest groups. The adjacent Legacy Park features walking paths, picnic tables, bocce ball courts, horseshoe pits and a croquet lawn. No membership is required.

Legacy Commons is open Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, call Legacy Commons at 661-267-5904.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–