California Prisons hosting recruitment event June 4 at AVC

LANCASTER – The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will be hosting a recruitment event next month at Antelope Valley College in Lancaster as part of an effort to hire a diverse group of correctional officers over the next year, the agency announced.

“We are looking for people who are passionate about making a difference, who have the compassion to see past someone’s worst moments, and the resilience to know it just takes one interaction to positively change someone’s life,” CDCR Secretary Kathleen Allison said in a news release.

According to the news release, CDCR offers correctional officers one of the most competitive salaries nationwide, starting at $4,920 a month, not including incentives or wages for overtime worked. With incentives, top step pay for officers climbs to over $103,000 per year. The department also provides exceptional retirement and benefit packages, according to CDCR.

Job requirements include:

High school diploma or GED

Proof of U.S. citizenship or have applied for citizenship

At least 20 years of age; must be 21 at time of appointment

Pass a drug test screening

Provide history of law-abiding behavior

Legally be able to own, possess and have custody or control of a firearm or other weapons authorized by CDCR

Potential candidates must pass a written test, physical fitness test, vision screening, psychological evaluation, pre-employment medical examination and a background investigation. The application and selection process can take between nine and 12 months. After completing the selection process, candidates are offered positions throughout the state and can select their location based on institutional need and availability.

Candidates accepting a job offer attend a 13-week academy training at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center in Galt. During the academy, cadets earn $3,999 a month as well as benefits.

After two years as a correctional officer, there are opportunities for promotion and advancement to correctional sergeant, lieutenant, captain and higher. There are many different types of positions for peace officers while working at an institution; including, K9 officer, transportation, tower watch, visiting, investigative services, health care guarding, and administration.

CDCR will be hosting virtual career fairs every 3rd Wednesday to offer quick and convenient access to recruiters ready to answer questions. To register for CDCR’s Virtual Career Fair, visit: https://www.cacorrectionsofficer.us/virtual-career-fair

Recruitment event June 4 in Lancaster

CDCR is hosting a Correctional Officer Jumpstart Event on Saturday, June 4, at Antelope Valley College, located at 3041 West Avenue K. This event allows applicants to take the written exam, physical fitness test, live scan, and start the background process all in one day, which may reduce the hiring timeline by up to 90 days. To be eligible for this exclusive event, applicants must apply by May 22. To access CDCR’s online application visit: https://pass.cdcr.ca.gov/application. To register for the CO Jumpstart Event in Lancaster, visit: https://www.cacorrectionsofficer.us/jumpstart.

Offered in conjunction with CDCR’s Jumpstart Event, Fast Track is offered for candidates with limited legal and medical histories who are willing to accept assignment to one of the department’s priority prisons. In exchange, these candidates have an expedited background investigation and may be eligible for hire four to five months after beginning the hiring process. For more information, visit: www.JoinCDCR.com.

[Information via news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.]

