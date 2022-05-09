Lancaster man in custody in shooting death of woman at Gardena motel

GARDENA – A Lancaster man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman early Sunday morning at a motel in Gardena, police said.

Alexander McGowan Jr., 42, was arrested around 8:11 a.m. Sunday, May 8, and was booked on suspicion of murder in the death of Chiquita Walton, 37, also of Lancaster, according to the Gardena Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

McGowan is being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident was reported around 4:38 a.m. Sunday, May 8, at the Redondo Beach Motel, located 1351 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., according to the Gardena Police Department. Officers responded to a call of a shooting and found the wounded woman, who died at the scene, said Gardena police Detective Hugo Gualotuna.

Information was not available for release regarding a motive for the crime, Gualotuna said. Detectives plan to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of filing charges.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call Gualotuna at 310- 217-9639, or Sgt. Brian Messina at 310-217-9692.

