Average LA County gas price rises for 12th consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Monday, May 9, for the 12th consecutive day, increasing 1 cent to $5.885 after increasing by 1.1 cents.

The average price has risen 11.1 cents over the past 12 days following a run of 28 decreases in 30 days totaling 29.6 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 6.3 cents more than one week ago, 1.2 cents more than one month ago, and $1.74 higher than one year ago. It is 18.5 cents lower than the record high of $6.07 set March 28.

The Orange County average price rose for the 11th time in 12 days, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $5.827. It rose four consecutive days, decreased seven-tenths of a cent Monday and resumed increasing Tuesday.

The Orange County average price has risen 11.6 cents over the past 12 days, including 1.1 cents Saturday. It is six cents more than one week ago and $1.72 higher than one year ago, but three-tenths of a cent less than one month ago. It is 20.2 cents lower than the record high of $6.029 set March 29.

