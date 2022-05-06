Pedestrian hit, killed on 14 Freeway in Palmdale ID’d

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Palmdale early Thursday morning.

He was 44-year-old Rolando Navarro of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal collision happened around 4:55 a.m. Thursday, May 5, on SR-14, just south of Palmdale Boulevard, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Navarro was standing in the center divider/left shoulder of southbound SR-14 when he began crossing traffic lanes, walking in an easterly direction, the CHP report states.

Navarro was then hit by a 2017 Toyota Corolla that was traveling southbound in the No. 3 lane at approximately 65 miles per hour, according to the CHP report. Navarro was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Corolla’s driver — 38-year-old Diego Hernandez of Palmdale — drove a short distance ahead, then pulled over and called 911, the CHP report states. Hernandez was not injured in the crash.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is unknown at this time and is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer DeHaven at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

