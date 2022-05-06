MOAH:CEDAR celebrating local artists with 37th annual All-Media Juried Art Exhibition

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Museum of Art and History (MOAH) and MOAH:CEDAR are inviting local artists of all ages and experience levels to showcase their creative skills in the 37th annual All-Media Juried Art Exhibition.

The submission period is currently open and will end on Friday, May 13, at 5 p.m.

This year’s exhibition will celebrate participating artists with a special opening reception on Saturday, June 4, from 6 to 8 p.m., with the award ceremony starting at 7 p.m.

As in previous years, the Lancaster Museum and Public Art Foundation (LMPAF) will consider each of the Best of Exhibition winners for acquisition into the Museum of Art and History’s permanent collection. More than $1,000 will be awarded to participants by LMPAF and various small businesses, community organizations, public officials, and other sponsors.

This year’s jurors include Heather Bowling, gallery director for the Brea Gallery; Mike Che, arts coordinator for the City of West Hollywood; and Mike Cho, art professor and director of the Ronald H. Silverman Fine Arts Gallery at Cal State LA. The jurors will select the artworks that will be exhibited by careful examination of all submitted entries, including those submitted by individuals age 17 and below.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/MOAHJuriedShow.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

