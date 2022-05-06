Landlord training classes offered by city of Palmdale

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is offering landlord training classes on Tuesday, May 24 and 31, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., in the Palmdale City Hall Administration building, 38250 Sierra Highway, Suite A.

The classes are open to anyone who owns or manages rental property in the city of Palmdale. Attendance at both classes is required to complete the training program. The class fee is $30 and includes all training materials. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

Landlord training classes are just one component in the city of Palmdale’s Crime Free Multifamily Housing initiative. This class is designed to provide a foundation for effective property management that reduces illegal activity at the rental property.

During this six-hour class attendees will learn the tools for active management, the benefits of a community-oriented approach, and the components that can make a property more desirable to call home. Completion of this class is required for owners or managers of buildings wishing to acquire certification under the city of Palmdale’s Partners Against Crime program.

For more information or to register, contact Palmdale public safety office at 661-267-5170 or email publicsafety@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–