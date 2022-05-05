Lancaster man arrested in connection with robbery at Beverly Hills home

A Lancaster man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning at a Beverly Hills home, police announced.

The robbery occurred around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, at a home on the 700 block of North Camden Drive, according to a news release from the Beverly Hills Police Department.

“It was reported that armed suspects entered the location and robbed the residents of their personal property. BHPD Detectives immediately began a search for the suspects,” the news release states.

“Tuesday afternoon, members of the Beverly Hills Police Crime Impact Team arrested Anthony Chavez Avila from Lancaster during a traffic stop. The vehicle Avila was driving was impounded, and Avila was transported back to BHPD where he was booked,” the news release states.

Avila, 42, was released from jail at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, after posting $100,000 bond, according to LASD inmate records.

A second suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Charles Daniel Chiodo, was arrested by BHPD detectives and SWAT units at his Sylmar residence around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, according to the news release. Authorities also recovered evidence connecting Chiodo to the robbery.

Detectives are actively following up on leads and “are confident all suspects involved in the Camden robbery will be arrested in the near future,” said Lt. Giovanni Trejo, the Beverly Hills Police Department’s public information officer.

Anyone with information about this robbery is encouraged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

–