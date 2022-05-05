Flags still available for Palmdale Healing & Honor Field; proceeds to benefit local veterans

PALMDALE – Interested persons may still purchase flags for the Palmdale Healing & Honor Field, a colorful display of American flags honoring heroes, that is returning to Pelona Vista Park, 37800 Tierra Subida Avenue, from Sunday, May 22 through Monday, May 30.

The Palmdale Healing & Honor Field will feature 1,000 flags on 7½ foot tall poles in ordered rows. The flags are available for purchase to honor a veteran or member of the military, law enforcement, fire/EMS, or any medical personnel. A tag with the name of the person being honored will be placed on each flag. Flag purchasers may pick up their flag to keep or present to the person they honored from June 6 to June 8 at Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Flags are $30 each and may be purchased online at www.CityofPalmdale.org/HealingField. All proceeds from the flag sales will benefit local veteran groups, including American Legion 348, Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition, Coffee 4 Vets, Point Man AV, Vets 4 Veterans, VFW 3000, and VFW 3552.

The Palmdale Healing & Honor Field will open at 9 .m. on May 22 and will be open 24 hours daily, concluding at 5 p.m. on May 30. An information booth will be staffed with volunteers and city personnel each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to assist with flag installation, serve as flag locators during the duration of the display, assist at the information booth, and serve as ceremony ambassadors and greeters. To sign up as a volunteer, www.CityofPalmdale.org/healingfield. Students are eligible for community service hours for volunteering at the Healing and Honor Field.

“This is great opportunity to get involved in a powerful, moving tribute that will touch the lives of thousands of people,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Each flag bears the name of someone special, and a meaningful story associated with them. Volunteering is a great way to honor those who work each day to keep us safe and protected from harm.”

A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the Healing & Honor Field site on Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m.

The Palmdale Healing & Honor Field is sponsored by the Palmdale Auto Mall Association, the city of Palmdale, and Edwards Federal Credit Union. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. To inquire about sponsorships, email sponsorship@cityofpalmdale.org.

For more information, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/HealingField or call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–