Newsom lashes out at draft abortion ruling, assails ‘pro-birth’ politicians

Speaking at Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday angrily condemned a possible U.S. Supreme Court ruling that would overturn federal abortion protections under Roe v. Wade, and blasted conservative politicians he said are working to strip away reproductive rights.

He also insisted that California will remain a “beacon of hope” for women across the country seeking abortions or other reproductive health care that could be barred in other states. Newsom got emotional as he urged voters to “wake up” and recognize that basic rights are under attack.

“I think folks should be really pissed off at this moment,” Newsom said.

“How about all of those women and girls raped in states where they don’t even make an exception for rape? Talk about extremists. Rape and incest. That’s how extreme the Republican Party is in the United States of America. You want extremism? Rape and incest they don’t even make an exception. How many young women and girls, maybe someone you know and love, finds out six weeks and day later, 15 weeks a day later that they’re pregnant. They don’t have the ability or the money to come to another state. That’s not about strengthening the family,” Newsom said.

“I also find it just the height of perversity and absurdity that these folks … lay claim to freedom. But perhaps more insidiously suggest that they’re pro-life, when every single one of these folks that are out there trumpeting and championing this decision have consistently opposed prenatal care support. Consistently opposed child care. Consistently opposed paid family leave. Consistently opposed all things to actually strengthen the family and provide the support for someone to live their lives out loud, to support working moms. Consistently the one group of people that over and over and over again oppose all of those supports, and they claim to be pro-life? They’re pro- birth. That’s all this is about. It’s a pro-birth party, and then you are on your own,” Newsom said.

Asked for a response, the Republican National Committee referred to a statement Tuesday by RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, who said, “Democrats are showing once again how extreme they really are on abortion, pushing taxpayer- funded, on demand and unlimited abortion up until the moment of birth and after. Their position on abortion is radical, cruel and anti-science. The far left wants unelected judges to impose a radical, one-size-fits-all abortion policy, leaving Americans without a voice. The Republican Party will always stand for the sanctity of life, speak up for the unborn, and protect vulnerable mothers.”

Newsom’s comments follow an emotionally charged week after the unprecedented leak of a draft Supreme Court ruling that would overturn the federal abortion protections under the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling.

“We hold that `Roe’ and `Casey’ must be overruled,” the document states, according to Politico, which obtained the leaked draft ruling. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed Tuesday that the draft document is authentic, but he stressed that the ruling is still in draft form and could change dramatically, noting that a decision is not final until it is finalized and published. Roberts also ordered an investigation into the leak of the document.

The draft ruling has set off waves of protest by pro-choice activists and elected officials nationwide, all decrying what they call an attempt to strip away women’s rights that have been repeatedly upheld for nearly half a century.

Republican lawmakers have largely focused their response to the draft ruling not on its actual substance, but on the fact it was leaked. U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, told reporters Tuesday, “The story today is an effort by someone on the inside to discredit the institution.”

“Concentrate on what the news is today — not a leaked draft, but the fact that the draft was leaked,” McConnell said.

During his Los Angeles County visit, Newsom again vowed to make California a safe haven for women seeking reproductive health care, regardless of what the Supreme Court ultimately rules.

“We’re not going to roll over. We will not back down,” he said.