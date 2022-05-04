Mother’s Day celebrations at Domenic Massari, Marie Kerr parks

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host Mother’s Day celebrations on Sunday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, and 2 to 4 p.m. at both Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East, and Marie Kerr Park, 39700 30th St. West.

Admission is free and open to ages 5 to 12 and their moms.

City staff will provide creative and fun crafts, exciting mom and me games, and light refreshments while supplies last.

Participants are encouraged to pack a picnic and enjoy the day with their mom.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

