Lancaster announces ‘Stand Strong’ youth sports loan program

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster, in partnership with Mission Bank, this week announced the launch of a new “Stand Strong” youth sports loan program to support local youth sports organizations impacted by COVID-19.

Eligible organizations may receive loans up to $20,000 to assist with the purchase of personal protective equipment supplies and gear, COVID-19 testing, rental fees, and overall operational costs that have not been met due to decreased enrollment numbers.

“Lancaster cares about the health of our youth, and youth sports programs are at the heart of keeping our kids active and engaged,” said Vice Mayor Marvin Crist. “Providing aid to these local organizations ensures the prosperity of youth sports programs and the well-being of the youth in our community.”

“We recognize how our youth has been impacted by COVID-19 over the past few years, and we know the important role that youth sports programs can play in physical and mental wellness,” said Tom Lescher, Mission Bank’s Regional President. “Mission Bank is looking forward to empowering local organizations that support Lancaster youth through sports with this loan program.”

The Lancaster City Council conceptualized the program in Dec. 2021, allotting $250,000 for the program as a whole.

To be eligible for the “Stand Strong” loan program, the interested organization must be a not-for-profit organization, and/or 51% of their participants must reside in the city of Lancaster. Applications will be accepted until Sept. 30, 2022, or until funds last.

For more information on the loan program and application process, contact Lancaster’s Economic Development department at 661-723-6128, email econdev@cityoflancasterca.gov, or visit https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/youthsports.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

