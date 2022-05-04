LA County Library in Lancaster now offering tool lending

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Library has launched a Tool Lending Library, a program that provides the community opportunities to check out tools and maker items at no cost, officials announced this week.

LA County Library is offering tool lending at five locations, including Lancaster, with an inventory that includes hammers, wrenches, electrical cords, cookware, sewing machines, gardening tools, power tools, and much more.

As part of the program, special virtual and in-person events related to tool lending will be offered to enhance the customer experience, offering tips on using the borrowable tools. Event topics will include sewing, gardening, building, repair, and more.

LA County Library cardholders over the age of 18 are eligible to borrow from the Tool Lending Library. Tools can be checked out for seven days and cannot be renewed. The terms for borrowing tools are subject to the Tool Lending Library Borrower Agreement (view it here).

“We are so excited to offer the Tool Lending Library to our customers and host complementary events that will help them learn new skills and complete new and existing projects,” said LA County Library Director Skye Patrick.

For more information and availability, including a catalog of tools available to borrow, visit LACountyLibrary.org/tools.

This program is supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

[Information via news release from the Los Angeles County Library.]

