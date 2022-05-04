Driver killed while trying to pass another vehicle near Lancaster

LANCASTER – A driver died Tuesday night after attempting to pass the vehicle in front of him and colliding head-on with a full size SUV in the opposing traffic lane, authorities said.

Two vehicles overturned in the three-vehicle crash, which happened around 8:03 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, on Sierra Highway, south of Avenue B, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The now deceased motorist had been driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra northbound on Sierra Highway when he “unsafely entered the southbound lane and proceeded to overtake” a 2008 Honda Pilot that was traveling directly ahead of him, the CHP report states.

The Nissan Sentra then crashed head-on into a 2001 Toyota 4-Runner that was southbound on Sierra Highway, and the Nissan Sentra careened out of control and overturned on the east road edge right shoulder, the CHP report states. The Nissan Sentra’s driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries, according to the CHP report. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 29-year-old man from Inglewood, the CHP report states.

The Toyota 4-Runner also overturned as a result of the head-on collision, and was hit by the Honda Pilot, according to the CHP report. The Toyota 4-Runner’s driver, 62-year-old Clifton Vial of Rosamond, sustained moderate injuries, including a broken left big toe, according to the CHP report.

The occupants in the Honda Pilot, 28-year-old Vanessa Aguilar (driver) and her 39-year-old female passenger, both from Rosamond, also sustained moderate injuries, according to the CHP report.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected at this time,” the CHP report states.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer S. Breen #21361 at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

