Metrolink invites bicyclists to ride free during ‘Bike to Work’ week

Metrolink is celebrating National Bike Month with free fare for riders who board trains with their bicycles during Bike to Work Week, May 16-20, the agency announced.

“Metrolink’s bike-friendly passenger trains are perfect for a summer travel adventure as well as for those riders who use their bikes for part of their commute.” Metrolink Board Chair Ara Najarian said. “And during Bike to Work Week we invite everyone to bring their bike and take the train to work or anywhere they like, free for the entire week.”

The bike month festivities include a “Cycle SoCal” sweepstakes giveaway worth more than $2,500 – including a brand new Aventon e-bike, a Metrolink Monthly Pass, an overnight experience at a local luxury hotel, and dinner for two at a well-known restaurant. Metrolink partnered with e-bike company Aventon Bikes and LOCALE Magazine for the giveaway of a new e-bike that features a 40-mile average range with a foldable frame, pedals, and handlebars, made for easy transportation. To learn more about how to enter the contest, visit Metrolink’s Bike Month webpage.

Working with outdoor adventure company AllTrails, Metrolink will share a specially curated lineup of trails for cyclists within two miles of a Metrolink train station and add a collection of bike trail destinations on Metrolink’s EXPLORE webpage. Additionally, Metrolink’s amenities include dedicated bike cars that each hold nine bikes, bike storage lockers at 23 stations, and bike racks at 34 stations.

“On Metrolink trains, there is a special “Bike Car” designed to secure up to nine bikes on the lower level, while all our passenger cars have some area for bicycle storage. These accommodations make it easier for our riders to get to a destination easily and with fun,” Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said. “Fun is the key over the next few months as we all get out and enjoy our Southern California summer.”

[Information via news release from Metrolink.]

–