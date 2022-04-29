LANCASTER – Antelope Valley residents are invited to participate in “National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day” this Saturday.

The event aims to raise awareness about public safety and health issues, while providing the community with a convenient and anonymous way to safely dispose of expired, unwanted or unused medications.

From 10 a .m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, local residents can drop off unwanted prescription drugs at the Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley Medical Offices, located at 615 West Avenue L in Lancaster. The service is fast, easy, free, and anonymous, no questions asked. (The site cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches)

According to a 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers; 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants; and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Those unable to participate in the April 30 event can properly dispose of medicines at drug disposal kiosks inside numerous Kaiser Permanente facilities throughout Southern California. A listing of additional drop-off locations can be found on the federal Drug Enforcement Administration website.

[Information via news release from Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley.]

