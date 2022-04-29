AV Wellbeing Coalition cohort celebrates graduation

PALMDALE – The Antelope Valley Wellbeing Coalition — which began in Sept. 2021 to learn wellbeing science as a strategy to co-create innovative solutions to the region’s health and economic challenges — held a celebration ceremony this week for its first graduating cohort.

Thirty-five Antelope Valley residents were presented Certificates in Applied Positive Psychology (CAPP) by Louis Alloro and Dr. Talma Schultz of The Wellbeing Lab, who led the program and helped build an alliance of everyday citizens and local organizations working towards a common goal of creating more wellbeing in the region.

“Wellbeing is our ability to feel good, struggle well, and function effectively, even through challenging times,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Congratulations to all the graduates of this first cohort which is addressing important needs here in the Antelope Valley. Their commitment of time to the program and what they’re already doing through their outreach is having a positive and powerful impact that is improving the lives of so many and uplifting our community.”

Several capstone projects from the inaugural class have already been executed, including a:

Welcome Home Ceremony for Vietnam Veterans — A community event featuring 1960s inspired music and food to thank and help Vietnam Veterans feel like heroes.

Healing Garden – Phase 2 of the Welcome Home for Veterans project is a healing garden, which broke ground at Living Stone Cathedral in Littlerock on April 23.

You Women Matter Event — for unhoused women in the Antelope Valley to experience a state of wellbeing, enjoy a meal, hygiene and styling, plus receive counseling and connectivity to resources to restore them physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, relationally, and financially.

Zen Academy — A weekly workshop for fifth through eighth grade students at Los Amigos School that focuses on managing emotions, learning positive coping skills, working on social skills, and building positive relationships.

Reinvigorating Entrepreneurs — Designed to support local entrepreneurs with workshops on wellbeing, post-traumatic growth, strengths, and resources to support their successes.

Upcoming projects of the Coalition include a wellbeing experience designed especially for senior citizens happening on May 7 at Desert Senior Apartments, and “Walking With A Purpose” on May 12 at 5 p.m. on Stardust Avenue, which will unite law enforcement officials with neighbors to build social capital.

“I have been through many workshops and there is something very special about this one with what we are learning and doing together, said Lisa Sarno current chairperson of Palmdale’s Public Art Commission, and graduate of the CAPP program.

The Coalition is still forming, and community participation is encouraged. Additional sponsoring agencies and companies are being sought to bring a second cohort of CAPP to life in Antelope Valley this year and continue the work of building a Coalition. For more information on partnering with the Coalition, contact Nardy Lopez at 661-267-5177 or email nlopez@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

