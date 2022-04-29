AV residents invited to weigh in on how to spend $100M of LA County funds

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Care First and Community Investment (CFCI) Advisory Committee is holding a listening session in Lancaster this Saturday to solicit recommendations from Antelope Valley residents on how to allocate $100 million into projects that address the disproportionate impact of racial injustice.

The community listening session will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Paving the Way Foundation, located at 44738 Sierra Highway. To register, visit: https://cfcilsantelopevalley.rsvpify.com/

This listening session will be in-depth and interactive allowing the community the opportunity to share their thoughts, ideas, and experiences. There will be a 15-minute break in the middle of this session.

The AV event is one of several virtual and in-person listening sessions the CFCI Advisory Committee is hosting across the county to hear directly from residents on how to allocate the funds.

Funding priorities could include:

Community health services

Community counseling

Youth development programs

Affordable housing

Supportive housing, rent assistance

Jobs creation

Community-based restorative justice programs

The projects that will be funded will include direct community investments and alternatives to incarceration that are informed by the framework of the Sequential Intercept Model (read more on the Sequential Intercept Model click here].

The CFCI Advisory Committee is charged with providing recommendations to the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Office, who will then recommend to the Board of Supervisors the Year 2 Spending Plan. To learn more, visit: https://ceo.lacounty.gov/ati/cfci-advisory-committee/.

On Nov. 3, 2020, the Los Angeles County voters approved Measure J, which dedicated no less than 10 percent of the county’s locally generated unrestricted funding to address the disproportionate impact of racial injustice through community investments such as youth development, job training, small business development, supportive housing services and alternatives to incarceration.

