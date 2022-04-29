2022 AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival “What a Ride!” announced

LANCASTER – The AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival, which traditional takes place in mid-August, will be moving to the fall this year, organizers announced Friday.

“What A Ride!” is the theme for this year’s event, happening from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 at the AV Fair and Event Center, located at 2551 W Avenue H in Lancaster.

“Being forced to cancel the annual Fair for the past two years created a slew of challenges, but it also created a time to reflect, a season of change, and a chance to create new opportunities,” said AV Fair & Event Center Board of Directors President Drew Mercy. “For example, the recent success of our partnership with the city of Lancaster’s California Poppy Festival clearly underscored that this community and the entire region are eager to have more traditional family-fun events.”

“Moving the Fair to the fall season provides cooler, more conducive weather, and better timing for some of the industry’s best entertainment and vendors,” Mercy continued. “Our management team, staff, and volunteers are pulling out all the stops as we get ready to Fair in the fall.”

Organizers said 2022 Fair plans are well underway, and attendees can expect new Fair experiences as well as mainstay traditions, such as fabulous fair food, thrilling carnival rides, midway games, live music, exhibits, and arena events, including headline concerts,

“What A Ride!” will be an eight day event, with Monday, Sept. 26, and Tuesday, Sept. 27, going dark. Additional Fair details, including ticket sales, concert headliners, arena events, and more will be announced in the coming months at AVFair.com.

The 67th Annual Kiwanis Jr. Livestock Auction will still take place in August — on Thursday, Aug. 25. Details for the auction are being finalized and will be shared at AVFair.com as more information becomes available, according to organizers.

[Information via news release from the AV Fair & Event Center.]

