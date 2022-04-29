LANCASTER – The AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival, which traditional takes place in mid-August, will be moving to the fall this year, organizers announced Friday.
“What A Ride!” is the theme for this year’s event, happening from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 at the AV Fair and Event Center, located at 2551 W Avenue H in Lancaster.
“Being forced to cancel the annual Fair for the past two years created a slew of challenges, but it also created a time to reflect, a season of change, and a chance to create new opportunities,” said AV Fair & Event Center Board of Directors President Drew Mercy. “For example, the recent success of our partnership with the city of Lancaster’s California Poppy Festival clearly underscored that this community and the entire region are eager to have more traditional family-fun events.”
“Moving the Fair to the fall season provides cooler, more conducive weather, and better timing for some of the industry’s best entertainment and vendors,” Mercy continued. “Our management team, staff, and volunteers are pulling out all the stops as we get ready to Fair in the fall.”
Organizers said 2022 Fair plans are well underway, and attendees can expect new Fair experiences as well as mainstay traditions, such as fabulous fair food, thrilling carnival rides, midway games, live music, exhibits, and arena events, including headline concerts,
“What A Ride!” will be an eight day event, with Monday, Sept. 26, and Tuesday, Sept. 27, going dark. Additional Fair details, including ticket sales, concert headliners, arena events, and more will be announced in the coming months at AVFair.com.
The 67th Annual Kiwanis Jr. Livestock Auction will still take place in August — on Thursday, Aug. 25. Details for the auction are being finalized and will be shared at AVFair.com as more information becomes available, according to organizers.
[Information via news release from the AV Fair & Event Center.]
3 comments for "2022 AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival “What a Ride!” announced"
AV Observer says
This is the perfect name for the fair. Indeed what a ride Rex and the Lancaster good old boy network have taken the taxpayers in for decades. Frivolous lawsuits, boondoggle pet projects, no bid contracts, insider deals on the sale and purchase of properties, and nepotism. Lancaster is more of a circus than a fair but the name says it all.
Debi Thomas says
That’s a horrible idea! The livestock shows, competition and auction is part of the festivities of the fair! For generations, the AV Fair and Alfalfa Festival has been a culmination of hard work for local ranchers with the judging of the hay exhibits and fun competition in the Rural Olympics. The 4-H, FFA , and Grange kids work all year to bring their projects of all kinds to be judged against their peers. Not just livestock, but baking, cake decorating, sewing, photography, etc. School children have field trips to the fair to see these things. Separating them by a month really isolates the different projects. How can it possibly work without doing away with these things, one at a time. It’s certainly not what our founding families built up over a century ago….
Char says
I just went to the poppy festival. One of the most frustrating things you do have handicapped people maybe not permanently. The one thing you offer is wheel chairs. Why not electric. People will be able to stay at the festive longer. Some people have issues with mobility