Richard Allen, CEO at Palmdale Regional, retiring

PALMDALE – Richard “Dick” Allen, Chief Executive Officer of Palmdale Regional Medical Center for nearly 10 years, has announced his retirement effective May 16, 2022.

“I have had the privilege of working with Dick for over nine years and have always found him committed to patients, team and community. Palmdale’s accomplishments speak to his dedication to delivering high quality care and exemplary service,” says Brad Neet, Group Vice President, Acute Care Division, UHS of Delaware, Inc. “Palmdale has expanded under Dick’s leadership and he is leaving a legacy and the foundation for future success for the community.”

During his tenure at Palmdale Regional Medical Center, Allen’s accomplishments have contributed to a critically needed, broader network of healthcare in the Antelope Valley, hospital officials said in a news release.

The most recent of these includes a strategic partnership with City of Hope, one of only 52 National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S. During Allen’s tenure, the hospital opened The Rehabilitation Institute at Palmdale Regional Medical Center – the only acute rehabilitation unit in the high desert providing care for patients with strokes, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries and other debilitating conditions. Also opened under Allen’s leadership is The Birth Place, a 25-bed labor and delivery program that features all private rooms. Surgical services have expanded during Allen’s tenure, with the addition of three new surgical suites and the installation of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System, which allows surgeons to perform complex procedures such as prostate, gynecological, kidney and gallbladder surgery using a minimally invasive approach.

Allen served in multiple leadership positions with organizations such as the American Hospital Association, the Kansas Hospital Association, the California Hospital Association, the Hospital Association of Southern California, and the United Hospital Association. He recently received recognition from the San Fernando Valley Business Journal as one of the top 200 most influential leaders in the valley region.

“We appreciate Dick’s commitment to Palmdale Regional and the healthcare of the Antelope Valley and thank him for his many contributions,” said Richard Norris, Chairman of the Board of Palmdale Regional. “His leadership in business development and hospital services expansion will be felt for many years to come.”

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

