Nominate a ‘healthcare hero’ for free Chipotle for a year

Chipotle Mexican Grill is recognizing healthcare heroes by awarding 2,000 medical professionals with free Chipotle for a year, the company announced Thursday. The giveaway is equivalent to more than $1 million in free Chipotle, and it marks the most “free Chipotle for a year” awards given out at one time in the brand’s history.

How to nominate a healthcare hero

Through May 6, National Nurses Day, fans should tag a healthcare hero that has made a positive impact on their life or their community and leave a comment about their incredible efforts in the following posts on Chipotle’s Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter channels:

Starting the week of May 9, Chipotle will randomly select 2,000 medical professionals tagged in fans’ comments to receive free Chipotle for a year. Chosen healthcare heroes will be notified through direct messages.

“The morale of our healthcare heroes becomes more and more important each year,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “With the help of our fans, we’re starting a movement for genuine recognition of our medical professionals that will fuel many of them with real food for a full year.”

Round Up for Healthcare Heroes

Starting Thursday, April 28, Chipotle is featuring the American Nurses Foundation in its real change platform on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. Through May 31, guests can round-up their change to the next highest dollar amount on the app or website to help provide support for nurses across the country. In 2021, Chipotle gave away 250,000 burritos to healthcare heroes and invited fans to thank medical professionals in their community through a virtual thank you wall. The brand also launched a gift card program where 10% of special egift card purchases were donated to the American Nurses Foundation.

[Information via news release from Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.]