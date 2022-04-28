AVTA and L.A. Metro partner to promote LIFE Program to AV residents

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Transit Authority and L.A. Metro will hold a pop-up event to promote Metro’s Low-Income Fare is Easy (LIFE) Program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, May 5, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park Transit Center, located at 43011 10th Street West in Lancaster.

The LIFE Program reduces the cost of transit for low-income riders by offering discounts that can be applied toward the purchase of weekly and monthly transit passes on AVTA, Metro, and any LIFE participating transit agencies, or 20 free rides on any one of the participating transit agencies.

“The LIFE Program is a powerful tool for AVTA and our community,” said AVTA Chairman of the Board Marvin Crist. “LIFE is just one of the methods that AVTA uses to make reduced fares and free transportation available to low-income families, students, veterans, and the senior citizens of the Antelope Valley.”

Those who sign up for the LIFE program can get “90 days of free rides.” To better understand qualifications, local residents are urged to attend the May 5 promotional event. To apply for the LIFE program, residents must provide a photo ID and proof of income (Medi-Cal, EBT, any proof of public benefits, Social Security award, check stub, tax return). If proof of income is unavailable, residents must complete self-certification in section 3 of the LIFE application. For more information, visit www.metro.net/LIFE.

