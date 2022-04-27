Sprouts Farmers Market coming to Lancaster

Lancaster city officials on Tuesday announced the groundbreaking of a Sprouts Farmers Market on the corner of Avenue K and 15th Street West. In a news release, city officials said the “reimagined corner of the city will be home to Sprouts as well as new shopping, dining, and service options that are sure to become a hub of activity for Lancaster residents.”

“Lancaster deserves the best, and we are excited to welcome new sought-after businesses like Sprouts Farmers Market to Lancaster,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “Equipping our local economy with desired eateries and retailers will not only provide new job opportunities but also increase the enthusiasm in our residents to shop locally.”

Lancaster city officials collaborated with Raider Hill Advisors to develop the former Toys“R”Us site on the corner of Avenue K and 15th Street West. They said the project will also include notable tenants like Quick Quack Car Wash, Dutch Bros, Ono Hawaiian BBQ, and more. The first tenants will begin opening in late 2022, with Sprouts targeting an early 2023 opening date.

“We are committed to bringing new jobs and opportunities to our city,” said Vice Mayor Marvin Crist. “This new development will not just benefit our residents, but it continues to mark our award-winning progress in fostering a robust and healthy business community here in Lancaster.”

The city of Lancaster was honored with the Eddy Award for Most Business-Friendly City in L.A. County from the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation in 2007, 2013, and 2019 – making Lancaster the first city in the program’s history to win the award three times.

“Lancaster is making it easy for businesses to thrive in their community. Further, the city is continuing to ensure that, for residents, shopping locally has never been easier,” city officials said in the news release.

