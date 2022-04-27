Lancaster city officials on Tuesday announced the groundbreaking of a Sprouts Farmers Market on the corner of Avenue K and 15th Street West. In a news release, city officials said the “reimagined corner of the city will be home to Sprouts as well as new shopping, dining, and service options that are sure to become a hub of activity for Lancaster residents.”
“Lancaster deserves the best, and we are excited to welcome new sought-after businesses like Sprouts Farmers Market to Lancaster,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “Equipping our local economy with desired eateries and retailers will not only provide new job opportunities but also increase the enthusiasm in our residents to shop locally.”
Lancaster city officials collaborated with Raider Hill Advisors to develop the former Toys“R”Us site on the corner of Avenue K and 15th Street West. They said the project will also include notable tenants like Quick Quack Car Wash, Dutch Bros, Ono Hawaiian BBQ, and more. The first tenants will begin opening in late 2022, with Sprouts targeting an early 2023 opening date.
“We are committed to bringing new jobs and opportunities to our city,” said Vice Mayor Marvin Crist. “This new development will not just benefit our residents, but it continues to mark our award-winning progress in fostering a robust and healthy business community here in Lancaster.”
The city of Lancaster was honored with the Eddy Award for Most Business-Friendly City in L.A. County from the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation in 2007, 2013, and 2019 – making Lancaster the first city in the program’s history to win the award three times.
“Lancaster is making it easy for businesses to thrive in their community. Further, the city is continuing to ensure that, for residents, shopping locally has never been easier,” city officials said in the news release.
3 comments for "Sprouts Farmers Market coming to Lancaster"
Rf says
Doesn’t appear they have attracted any businesses that I’d go to.
Lancaster shame says
Finally, something Wrecks and I can agree on when he says “Lancaster deserves the best”. That’s why Wrecks and the Good Old Boys need to leave. We need better. Before he starts taking credit for Sprouts, they are expanding across the AV. They wisely avoided the BLVD, which give them a real chance to succeed. But ‘splain this to me. Why is Wrecks using Metro Measure R funds for this property? Reminds me of the time they used housing money for the Sierra Highway/Ave L bridge. Or the time Wrecks bought his new building while he was on the redevelopment board. No bid contracts, missing dollars for the homeless shelter, boondoggle pet projects like the Eye in the Sky. The beat goes on in Lancaster.
Lucille McGillycutty says
Hi, please show me where in the article it says R funds are being used. Or are you basing your comment on a picture of a sign that has been on that corner for quite some time?