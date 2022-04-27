Local speed enforcement operation nets 60+ citations

LANCASTER – More than 60 citations were issued in just two hours on Wednesday when the Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force conducted an operation targeting speeding drivers in Lancaster.

The two-hour Speed Enforcement Operation started at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, on Avenue L at 5th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“This operation was part of our ongoing effort to reduce fatal and injury traffic collisions in the Antelope Valley,” the news release states.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, there were 29 fatal traffic collisions and more than 800 injury collisions in Lancaster in 2020, and speed was a factor in nearly 60% of the fatal traffic collisions.

“In 2021, Lancaster Station issued 50% more hazardous citations. which helped in reducing the fatal collisions by 34%. The speed involved in a collision is directly related to the extent of the injury the parties endure,” the news release states.

The Antelope Valley Traffic Task Force (AVTTF) was formed in 2020 as a collaborative effort consisting of Lancaster Traffic Units, Palmdale Traffic Units, and Antelope Valley California Highway Patrol officers.

The task force will be conducting similar enforcement efforts throughout the Antelope Valley in the future and would like to remind motorists to slow down, be attentive, and drive defensively and sober, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

