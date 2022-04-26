VP Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID after LACo visit

LOS ANGELES – Vice President Kamala Harris, who just ended a weeklong stay at her Brentwood home, has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Tuesday, April 26.

According to her office, Harris tested positive on both rapid and PCR tests.

“She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence,” according to her office. “She has not been a close contact to the president or first lady due to their respective recent travel schedules.”

Harris, 57, will follow guidelines of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and “will return to the White House when she tests negative,” according to her office.

Harris flew from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., on Monday, ending a weeklong West Coast stay. Her only public event in the area was a speech at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser on April 18. She flew to San Francisco last Thursday for events in Northern California, but returned to Brentwood that night.

Harris had been scheduled to attend the funeral for former Secretary of State Madeline Albright on Wednesday, April 27, at the Washington National Cathedral.

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

–