State Senator wins Republican Party gubernatorial endorsement, Lancaster deputy mayor endorsed for lt. gov.

Sen. Brian Dahle was endorsed for governor by the California Republican Party Sunday, April 24, on the final day of its three-day 2022 Convention in Anaheim.

Dahle, R-Bieber, surpassed the 60% threshold needed on the fifth round of voting, receiving 545 votes from delegates, 61.1% of the vote, to 310, 34.8% for Anthony Trimino, with 37 delegates, 4.1% voting for no endorsement.

“I’m honored to receive the official @CAGOP endorsement,” Dahle tweeted. “I’m both humbled and grateful.”

Entrepreneur Jenny Rae Le Roux was eliminated from consideration after she finished last on the first ballot. Shawn Collins, a lieutenant commander in the Navy Reserve Judge Advocate General’s Corps, was eliminated after finishing last on the second ballot. To be eligible for an endorsement, the candidate was required to obtain nominations for endorsement from at least 200 delegates by March 23 and be continuously registered as a Republican residing in California for at least one year before the start of the convention. Four gubernatorial candidates seeking the endorsement failed to obtain sufficient nominations — attorney David Lozano, businessman/farmer/broadcaster Leo Zacky, business owner Lonnie Sortor and entrepreneur Major Williams.

There are 13 Republican gubernatorial candidates on the June 7 primary ballot, along with four Democrats, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, seven no party preference voters and two Green Party members, all seeking the two spots on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

On his campaign’s website, Dahle describes himself as “a voice for public safety, lowering taxes, and reducing homelessness, opponent of “onerous government regulations that are driving up the cost of living, forcing many to leave California and businesses to shutter their doors” and “a longtime advocate of building a better business climate in California.”

Brian Dahle was a member of the Lassen County Board of Supervisors for 16 years before being elected to the Assembly in 2012. He won a special election in 2019 to fill the Senate seat vacated by Ted Gaines, who resigned after being elected to the California State Board of Equalization. Dahle’s wife Megan won a special election in 2019 to succeed him in the Assembly.

There were endorsements made in three other contested statewide races. Former Assistant U.S. Attorney General Nathan Hochman defeated attorney Eric Early to win the endorsement in the attorney general’s race, constitutional attorney Mark Meuser topped chiropractor Cordie Williams for the endorsement in the Senate race, and education policy executive Lance Christensen was endorsed for superintendent of public instruction over software architect George Yang.

Lancaster Deputy Mayor Angela Underwood Jacobs was endorsed without opposition for lieutenant governor. In 2016, Jacobs was the first African American woman elected to serve on the Lancaster City Council. Jacobs was named the 2020 Woman of the Year by the California 36th State Assembly District, and she was chosen for the American Banker magazine’s “Most Powerful Women in Banking” Top Team Award. She is currently Senior Vice President of the Greater Southern California (GSC) North Region at California Bank and Trust.

