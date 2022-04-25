Motorcyclist airlifted after Palmdale crash

PALMDALE – A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Saturday afternoon in a collision with another vehicle on Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road in Palmdale, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 2:54 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Mile Marker 2.5 in the Angeles National Forest, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers reported from the scene that the motorcyclist had major injuries.

Tactical medics aboard a sheriff’s department helicopter airlifted the patient to a trauma center, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and further details on the circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available. The identity of the motorcyclist was not immediately released.