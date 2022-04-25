PALMDALE – A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Saturday afternoon in a collision with another vehicle on Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road in Palmdale, authorities said.
The crash was reported around 2:54 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Mile Marker 2.5 in the Angeles National Forest, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officers reported from the scene that the motorcyclist had major injuries.
Tactical medics aboard a sheriff’s department helicopter airlifted the patient to a trauma center, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and further details on the circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available. The identity of the motorcyclist was not immediately released.
Car vs motorcycle, Angeles Forest Hwy, MM 7.5, Angeles Forest. #LASD Air Rescue 5 on scene with @Angeles_NF. LASD SEB Tactical Medics deployed. Airlifted 1 patient to trauma center. pic.twitter.com/hx2iQBVvw2
— SEB (@SEBLASD) April 25, 2022
2 comments for "Motorcyclist airlifted after Palmdale crash"
Crossroads says
lol … too funny but it’s true to many lunatics hahaha
America's Most Likes Bikes says
I once lived on the Angeles Crest and used to cruise the forest highways and trails on my enduro motorcycle early in the morning before the crazies and tourists came out. It’s so much fun leaning into those curves, but so dangerous with lunatic escapees from the asylum sharing the road with you.