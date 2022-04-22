Palmdale road construction updates [April 25 – May 1]

ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE IN THE CITY OF PALMDALE FOR THE WEEK OF APRIL 25 THROUGH May 1, 2022.

CLOSURE 10th Street East from Avenue P to Blackbird Lane

North side of 10th Street East closed for Palmdale Water District Project. Detour in place. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Sam Yellen Park

Playground closure from April 26 through April 29 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for playground fall protection fibar installation project. Please be cautious of the work zone.

Park and Ride Ave S and Geiger Street

Intermittent shoulder, parking lot and grounds closures for tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

65th Street East from Avenue R-12 to Avenue S

Shoulder closure on the eastside of Avenue S for utility work. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue S between 65th Street East and 70th Street East

Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue S for water line crossing installation. Flagging operation will be in use. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

60th Street East south of Palmdale Boulevard

Intermittent lane closure of the #1 southbound lane of 60th Street East south of Palmdale Boulevard for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Sonora Way and San Michelle Court

Intermittent shoulder closure on the west side of San Michelle Court south of Sonora Way for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

30th Street East south of Avenue R

Intermittent shoulder closure on the east side of 30th Street East between Avenue R and Avenue R-2 for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

30th Street West south of Rancho Vista Boulevard

Intermittent shoulder closure on the west side of 30th Street West between Rancho Vista Boulevard and Regency Way for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Emerald Court south of Beacon Lane

Intermittent shoulder closure on the west side of Emerald Court south of Beacon Lane for landscaper Assessment District tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Rancho Vista Boulevard west of Seville Avenue

Intermittent lane closure of the #3 westbound lane of Rancho Vista Boulevard between Seville Avenue and Avenue O-8 for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Avenue P at 15th Street East

Lane closure for Palmdale Water District work. Traffic Signal will be in Flashing Red (4 way stop). Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

10th Street East from 300’ north of Avenue S to 1500’ North of Avenue S

Flagged lane closure for utility install. Traffic down to a single lane. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Sierra Highway south of Palmdale Boulevard

Intermittent shoulder closure on the west side of Sierra Highway south of Palmdale Boulevard for Parks tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Desert Sands Park

Intermittent shoulder, parking lot and grounds closures for pickle ball court renovations. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Rancho Vista Boulevard between Fairway Drive and Lowes Drive

Intermittent lane closure of the #3 westbound lane between Fairway Drive and Lowes Drive for wall restoration project. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

6th Street East at Avenue Q

Intermittent lane closures for utility work. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Pearblossom Highway at 47th Street East

Shoulder and right lane closures on both sides of Pearblossom Highway, just west of 47th Street East for water line construction. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Manzanita Neighborhood House

Intermittent shoulder, parking lot and grounds closures for Park tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Avenue S-8 and 40th Street East

Street closure on Avenue S-8, west of 40th Street East and lane closures with flagman procedures for north and southbound 40th Street East for a water line project. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Division Street to 3rd Street East, from P-12 to Avenue Q

Detour in place for street closures in this area for Palmdale Water District mainline improvements. Please be patient, slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue R from Ridgeview Circle to Division Street

Detour in place on Avenue R for sewer construction. Intermittent lane closures for water line installation. Traffic Signal will be in flashing red (4 way stop). Please be patient, slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue R and 35th Street East

Dry utility work along south side of Avenue R, crossing 35 Street East and shoulder work for street improvements along the north side of Avenue R. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Rancho Vista Boulevard at Town Center Drive

Intermittent lane and street closures for street improvement construction. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue T between 65th Street East and 70th Street East

Intermittent lane closures on Avenue T between 65th and 70th Street East for storm drain installation. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Challenger Way between Avenue M (Columbia Way) and Avenue L

Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way for road work. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue O-8 and 11th Street West

Intermittent lane closure for utility and street improvements. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Report Road Issues & More with Text My Gov

To report issues and find answers, text HI to 661-780-PALM (661-780-7256). Users will then be prompted to enter a keyword such as hours, agenda, parks, etc., or report issues such as potholes, illegal dumping, graffiti, etc. The system provides an autogenerated response with an answer to the question or a link to the City of Palmdale’s website containing relevant information. You may also opt-in to receive notifications from the City by texting PALMDALE to 91896. The notifications will be reminders for events such as programs, concerts, safety notifications, public meetings, contests, and more.

For more information, call the public works department at 267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–