Average LA County gas price drops for 25th consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Friday for the 25th consecutive day, decreasing four-tenths of a cent to $5.782.

The average price has dropped 28.8 cents over the past 25 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price rose $1.283 to a record $6.07 during a 32-day streak of increases that ended March 27.

The average price is 2.7 cents less than one week ago and 22.9 cents lower than one month ago but $1.756 higher than one year ago.

The Orange County average price was unchanged, remaining at $5.726 after dropping 21 of the previous 23 days, decreasing 30.3 cents, including 1.3 cents both Wednesday and Thursday. It is 3.8 cents less than one week ago and 24.1 cents lower than one month ago but $1.729 more than one year ago.

“The Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday that West Coast gasoline stockpiles shrank over the previous week, as some imports that were expected for California are reportedly being redirected to East Coast cities that are having supply issues,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices rose (Wednesday) after that news, but they are still about 75 cents lower than the record high level reached on March 23, so there should still be plenty of room for prices to drop further.”

