Authorities looking for man who went missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a man who has depression who went missing in Lancaster.

Joseph Williams IV, 46, was last seen on Thursday, April 21, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Williams is Black, 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white hoodie, brown pants and black shoes.

“Mr. Williams has a possible destination of Pierre Bain Park or W. Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway in Lancaster,” a sheriff’s statement said. “His family is concerned with his wellbeing and asking for the public’s help.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

