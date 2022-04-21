Woman hit, killed while crossing street in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A female pedestrian died at the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a street in Lancaster late Wednesday night, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, on Avenue L and 6th Street East, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a female adult (pedestrian) was walking northbound across Avenue L. A male adult in a Toyota was driving westbound on Avenue L. The driver of the Toyota did not see the pedestrian crossing the roadway and struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead,” the news release states. Her identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The cause of this collision is still being investigated, but “speed does not appear to be a factor. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–