Metrolink offering free rides on Friday for Earth Day

Local residents can celebrate Earth Day on Friday, April 22, by riding Metrolink for free, officials announced.

Metrolink, which runs throughout Southern California, with stops in Lancaster and Palmdale, will provide free rides all day on Earth Day.

“Taking the train for free this Earth Day is a win for both riders and the environment,” Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said. “With free rides and a new expanded schedule to get everyone where they want to go, we hope people will make a little change in their travel routine to have a larger impact for air quality in southern California.”

Metrolink trains are available in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and north San Diego counties.

On Friday, April 22, riders can board a Metrolink train for free at any station throughout the six-county area for transportation wherever Metrolink trains travel. Riders are also invited to visit Metrolink’s Earth Day webpage where they can make a #takethetrain pledge to be entered to win a Monthly Pass and try Metrolink’s Personal Impact Calculator to see how leaving the car behind makes a great ecological impact.

–