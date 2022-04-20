da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System now available at Palmdale Regional Medical Center

PALMDALE – The da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System — which allows surgeons to perform complex minimally invasive surgical procedures with precision and accuracy — is now available at Palmdale Regional Medical Center. The da Vinci system utilizes high-definition views of the surgical area and, by translating the surgeon’s movements in real time, gives the surgeon greater range on motion with fewer and smaller incisions.

“One of the quality initiatives we have committed to in our service expansions and patient safety plans is continuing to update our medical equipment with the latest technology,” said Richard Allen, Chief Executive Officer at Palmdale Regional. “Within recent years, we have upgraded our MRI, CT Scanners and Cath Labs. Currently, one of each of our CT Scanners and Cath Labs is upgraded and the others are in process. The addition of the newest in robotic surgical technology with the da Vinci Xi is part of this endeavor to provide the best possible care to our patients.”

City of Hope | Antelope Valley surgeons Dr. Donald Hannoun, Dr. Jaspreet Parihar and Dr. Kristina Wittig use the da Vinci Xi regularly for surgical procedures at Palmdale Regional.

“My team and I could not be more excited to be able to provide the most-up-to date, minimally invasive approaches to urologic surgery for those in the Antelope Valley community,”Hannoun said. “Robotic surgery usually translates to improved cancer surgery and results in shorter healing times and more optimal long-term outcomes.”

In addition to urology procedures, the da Vinci Surgical System can be used in colorectal, gynecological, and general surgery procedures. Minimally invasive robotic surgery at Palmdale Regional Medical Center can provide a wide range of benefits to patients compared to traditional surgery, including:

Quicker recoveries

Shorter hospital stays

Quicker return to normal daily activities

Reduced scarring

Reduced pain and trauma to the body

Less pain

Less blood loss

Reduced need for blood transfusions

For more information, visit www.palmdaleregional.com/services/surgery/robotic-surgery.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

