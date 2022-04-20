AVUHSD student art exhibition at MOAH:CEDAR

LANCASTER – The 37th annual Antelope Valley Union High School District Student Art Exhibition is open through Sunday, May 15, at MOAH:CEDAR, located at 44857 Cedar Avenue in Lancaster. Nine high schools in AVUHSD are taking part in the exhibition, which gives students the opportunity to showcase their artistic talents in a professional setting.

The portfolio review team from MOAH visited each participating school, where they conducted more than 400 reviews with students, selecting over 500 works. The pieces are currently occupying the first floor of MOAH:CEDAR and MOAH’s new studio space, 606 Studio.

Organizers said this year’s opening show and award ceremony kicked off on March 31 with a record number of attendees and artworks shown, the most in the exhibition’s history. The student award ceremony recognized more than 90 students and gave over $2,000 in cash prizes. Awards were presented by City of Lancaster leadership, including Mayor R. Rex Parris, City Manager Jason Caudle, Assistant City Manager Trolis Niebla, PARCS Director Sonya Patterson, as well as the Lancaster Museum and Public Art Foundation and MOAH staff. State Senator Scott Wilk and State Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s offices were also in attendance for the opening event.

Participating organizations that donated cash prizes and awards included Up All Night Ink, AMPED, FloraDonna’s, Modern Tea Room, Captain’s Collectables, Voodoo Vinyl, Mystic Gem Shop, Lakes and Valley Art Guild, MomsHouse, Horizon Comics, the AVC Art Department, and the Shaver Family.

MOAH:CEDAR is open Thursday to Sunday, from 2 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.lancastermoah.org/moah-cedar or call 661-723-6250.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

