Celebrate Earth Day April 22 at Domenic Massari & Marie Kerr Parks

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a “Happy Earth Day Celebration” for all ages on Friday, April 22, from 4 to 6 p.m., at both the Domenic Massari Community Building, 37716 55th Street East, and Marie Kerr Park Community Building, 39700 30th Street West.

Admission and parking are free.

There will be activities designed for ages 5 for 12, including creating art out of recyclable products, a nature scavenger hunt, planting flowers, and learning about recyclables.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

