Palmdale to host virtual workshop for multi-family design standards

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting residents and stakeholders to participate in a virtual listening workshop via Zoom on Wednesday, April 27, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., to review Palmdale’s residential and neighborhood design strengths and opportunities.

The city is currently developing multi-family and mixed-use development standards and guidelines that will provide for a wide range of housing opportunities for people of all ages, incomes and backgrounds that enhance Palmdale’s high desert setting.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet with city staff and consultants and provide input to help shape Palmdale’s multi-family design standards and guidelines. To participate, visit www.zoom.com and use meeting ID 846 7311 4612, and passcode 582124.

“Join us for an important and informative virtual meeting to help us determine what type of housing design Palmdale needs for you, your children, your parents, and your community,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “We want to hear your ideas for expanding housing choices in Palmdale.”

To receive updates, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/MFRDesignGuide. For more information, contact Megan Taggart at 661-267-5213 or email mtaggart@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

