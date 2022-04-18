PALMDALE – A man in his 20s was shot dead and two teenagers were hospitalized from a shooting early Saturday morning at a house party in Palmdale, authorities said.
It happened around 12:12 a.m. Saturday, April 16, on the 38500 block of Frontier Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Bureau.
“Deputies from Palmdale Station responded to a large party call at a home… The call was updated indicating gunshots had been fired. Upon arriving, deputies discovered a male Hispanic victim in his 20s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds lying unresponsive in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” the news release states.
“Two additional males, an 18 year old Hispanic and a 16 year old Black juvenile were transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated and their condition is unknown,” the news release states.
It was unknown what led to the shooting, sheriff’s officials said. No suspect or vehicle description was released.
The deceased victim’s identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. No further information on the incident was immediately available as of Monday morning.
Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
–
4 comments for "1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Palmdale house party"
Unresponsive says
That must have been some party.
ACE says
IMPROVEMENTS ARE NEEDED FIGHTING PARTY HOUSES IN THE ANTELOPE VALLEY…
ALMOST EVERY WEEKEND SHOTS ARE FIRED AND PEOPLE ARE KILLED AND WOUNDED AT THESE OUTLAW ONLINE RENT PARTIES…
SELLING BOOZE AND PROBABLY DOPE TO THE PARTIERS…
WITHOUT ANY SECURITY OR PORT-A-POTTIES…
***
EITHER DEPUTIES OR VOLUNTEERS SHOULD BE CLOSELY MONITORING SOCIAL MEDIA FOR PARTY ANNOUNCEMENTS…
AND THE REAL PROPERTY OWNERS SHOULD BE HELD FINANCIALLY RESPONSIBLE BOTH CIVILLY AND CRIMINALLY…
Social Darwinist says
Build a wall along the 14, and make the Easterlings pay for it.
Fat White Bob says
Frontier has always been a sketchy street but now the enter area from 30th East to 40th East is a mess.
Palmdale is turning into gang land and the Antelope Valley Sheriff are the busiest in the county. The Palmdale Mayor Pro Temp’s son might has well be named Hunter.