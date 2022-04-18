1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Palmdale house party

PALMDALE – A man in his 20s was shot dead and two teenagers were hospitalized from a shooting early Saturday morning at a house party in Palmdale, authorities said.

It happened around 12:12 a.m. Saturday, April 16, on the 38500 block of Frontier Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Bureau.

“Deputies from Palmdale Station responded to a large party call at a home… The call was updated indicating gunshots had been fired. Upon arriving, deputies discovered a male Hispanic victim in his 20s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds lying unresponsive in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” the news release states.

“Two additional males, an 18 year old Hispanic and a 16 year old Black juvenile were transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated and their condition is unknown,” the news release states.

It was unknown what led to the shooting, sheriff’s officials said. No suspect or vehicle description was released.

The deceased victim’s identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. No further information on the incident was immediately available as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

