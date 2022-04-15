Spring 2022 Storytime coming to Palmdale City Library

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library’s spring Storytime sessions will run from April 19 through June 1 at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway (next t the library).

Bilingual Storytime for all ages will be held on Tuesdays, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Toddler Storytime will take place on Wednesdays, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Preschool Storytime will occur on Wednesdays, from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Registration is required. To register online, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/palmdale-city-library-storytime-37209. Online registration will open one week before each Storytime, and reminders may be set up in advance on the Library’s Eventbrite page.

“Studies show that the best thing you can do to get kids ready for school is to read to them,” said Youth Services Librarian Ellen Smith. “Our Storytimes make learning and reading fun and engaging for kids and paves the way for happiness and success later in life.”

“Storytime is also a great way for little ones to start to socialize, and for their grownups to feel the support of the community,” said Library Associate and Storytime Lead Fawn Kemble.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–