Legacy Commons to host annual Resource Fair for seniors

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will host its annual Resource Fair on Wednesday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, located at 930 East Avenue Q-9 in Palmdale.

Admission is free.

More than two dozen vendors representing health and wellness, housing, transportation, and leisure activities will be onsite. There also will be free prize drawings and door prizes given away during the event.

“We’re thrilled to bring back our annual resource fair which provides a wealth of great information to the seniors,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Representatives from many outstanding organizations will be on hand to answer questions and present information.”

Legacy Commons provides adults age 55+ with a wide range of drop-in activities in a modern, contemporary center, including fitness and exercise classes, visual and performing arts programs, informational seminars. and special interest groups. Adjacent Legacy Park features walking paths and picnic tables, bocce ball courts, horseshoe pits and a croquet lawn. Visitors are invited to pick up a detailed schedule of activities.

No membership is required.

For more information, call Legacy Commons at 661-267-5904.