LA County unemployment rate falls below 6% in March

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5.8% in March, down from a revised 6.3% in February, according to figures released Friday, April 15, by the state Employment Development Department.

The 5.8% rate was also down from the 10.5% rate in March 2021.

In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted figures were not available, the March unemployment rate was 3.1%.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9% in March, down from 5.3% in February and below the 8.4% rate from March 2021. The comparable estimates for the nation were 3.6% in March, 3.8% in February and 6% in March of last year.

According to the EDD, total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 13,300 jobs between February and March to reach nearly 4.5 million.

The education and health services sector added 6,600 jobs, while the leisure and hospitality sector added 5,800 positions.

Year over year, nonfarm employment increased by 299,100 jobs between March 2021 and last month, according to the EDD.

