“Books and Barks” returns to Palmdale City Library

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host the popular “Books and Barks” program, where kids are encouraged to read to friendly dogs, on Tuesday, April 26, from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

This event is a partnership between the Palmdale City Library and the High Desert Obedience Club Pet Pals therapy dogs. “Books and Barks” is designed to encourage children to develop their reading skills. Kids of all ages can read stories to friendly, lovable dogs, without fear of being judged on their reading ability. No outside pets are allowed.

“It’s so great to have the dogs back in the library and to have the kids come and read to them, too,” said Youth Services Librarian Ellen Smith.

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

