AV EDGE announces Spring Business Summit speaker Daymond John

LANCASTER – After two years of virtual business conferences, the Antelope Valley Economic Development & Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) will be hosting an “in-person” 2022 Spring Business Summit.

Themed “Bridging the Gaps,” this year’s event will take place from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at the AV Fair & Event Center, located at 2551 West Avenue H in Lancaster.

Organizers said the event will provide attendees with valuable insights, practical resources, and data on the current and future regional economic climate. Key topics will include a regional economic forecast, as well as updates from Kern and Los Angeles counties, the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, and local legislators.

This year’s keynote speaker is businessman, investor, and television personality Daymond John. From his role on ABC’s Shark Tank to his status as a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, John has become globally recognized for his commitment to promoting and supporting entrepreneurs.

John initially made his mark as the entrepreneur and branding expert behind the lifestyle brand, FUBU (For Us, By Us), which has eclipsed more than $6 billion in world-wide retail sales. From the streets of Hollis, Queens, John started a global movement from the basement of his mother’s house by capitalizing on the then fledgling hip-hop culture. FUBU was undoubtedly a key development for the streetwear market which today is a $20 billion industry. Since then, John has continued to challenge himself and the business world in which he operates. In 2009, he was tapped by television producer Mark Burnett to join the cast of a new business-reality concept, Shark Tank. Now, after nine seasons, four Emmy Awards, multiple Critic’s Choice Awards, and millions of dollars in investments, the show has become one of the most successful business reality series of all time. Over the course of the series, John has been a mainstay of the cast of Sharks and is now affectionately referred to as, “The People’s Shark.”

John also has written four books — “Display of Power”, “The Brand Within”, “The Power of Broke”, and “Rise and Grind: Outperform, Outwork, and Outhustle Your Way to a More Successful and Rewarding Life”.

“Emerging from the past couple of extremely challenging years has not been easy for any business, large or small,” said AV EDGE Executive Director Drew Mercy. “Having the opportunity to host this ‘in-person’ event, coupled with our dynamic speakers, is incredibly exciting.”

“I am confident that attendees will walk away from this event with relatable advice and practical takeaways that will motivate individuals and teams, for not only weeks, but for months and years to come,” Mercy continued.

Organizers said ticket pricing and more event details will be available in the next couple of weeks. For updates, visit avedgeca.org.

[Information via news release from AV EDGE.]

