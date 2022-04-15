Annual 4.0 Student Recognition Celebration set for April 23

LANCASTER, CA – The AV Fair & Event Center in partnership with the Antelope Valley Union High School District will host the 21st annual 4.0 Student Recognition Celebration during the California Poppy Festival at the AV Fair & Event Center on Saturday, April 23.

The long-standing event honors high school students who’ve maintained a 4.0 or higher grade point average throughout their high school career. A total of 760 local high school seniors graduating with a cumulative GPA of 4.0 or higher will be recognized for their academic achievements from 13 local high schools, including: Antelope Valley High School, Desert Christian School, Eastside High School,

Highland High School, Lancaster High School, Littlerock High School, Palmdale High School, Paraclete High School, William J. Pete Knight High School, Quartz Hill High School, SOAR High School, The Palmdale Aerospace Academy, and Academies of the Antelope Valley.

This year’s 4.0 Student Recognition Celebration has been extended to include a closed dignitary California Poppy Festival, pre-event evening, where the 4.0 students will have the opportunity to experience select carnival rides and food. The local 4.0 students and their guests also will be honored at the Rural Olympics arena event starting at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in the Grandstand Arena. The final 4.0 Student Recognition Celebration will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Cantina Stage.

“It is an honor to celebrate these students, their teachers, parents, and mentors who have worked so hard during the past several years. This year is a different celebration, as we’ve embedded this program in with the California Poppy Festival,” said Drew Mercy, President of the AV Fair & Event Center Board of Directors. “These students deserve to be celebrated, and that’s what we’re going to do. This is a great program that is only made possible by a great community.”

Monetary scholarship amounts start at $250, with the highest monetary scholarship totaling $2,000. A total of $18,000 in cash scholarships will be awarded to students whose names are randomly drawn. Students must be present to be entered into the scholarship drawing, and 100% of each scholarship will be given to the student’s name drawn.

In addition to the monetary scholarship winners being announced, as is tradition, the University of Antelope Valley will be providing a full ride scholarship, valued at $60,000. Additional contributors include the AV Fair & Event Center, Friends of the Fair, Adelman Broadcasting, AV EDGE, AV Chevrolet, AVTA, California Compaction Corporation, Desert Christian School, Donna Giddens, Ron & Yvette Emard, AV Harley Davidson, High Desert Medical Group, IBEW-NECA, Judy Hutton, Lamar Outdoor Advertising, LookUp Communications, REMAX All Pro, Toyota of Lancaster, and Waste Management.

[Information via news release from the AV Fair & Event Center.]

