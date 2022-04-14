Police chase ends in Acton, suspect arrested

ACTON – An assault suspect in an allegedly stolen SUV was taken into custody in the Acton area after leading authorities on a chase Wednesday afternoon.

The chase began around 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, when officers went to the 10200 block of Ilex Avenue in Pacoima on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the suspect sped away in a stolen SUV, followed by officers, and the chase made its way onto the northbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway.

At about 1:30 p.m., authorities backed off the active ground pursuit, but monitored the location of the suspect via air units. The SUV went into the Acton area, exited onto Sierra Highway, and then went onto the southbound 14 Freeway at about 1:45 p.m.

The vehicle came to a stop around 2 p.m. near Soledad Canyon Road off the southbound 14 Freeway and the suspect attempted to flee on foot by jumping over a metal barricade into nearby brush, but CHP units quickly caught up to him and took him into custody.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released. No further information on the incident was released as of Thursday afternoon.

