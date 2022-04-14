Author Lisa Kerr signing new children’s book about poppies

LANCASTER – Children’s book author Lisa Kerr will sign her newly released children’s book, “Wake, Sleepy One,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, located at 15101 Lancaster Road, in Lancaster.

Park admission fees will be waived for this event. The book will be available for purchase in the park Visitor Center’s non-profit association gift shop.

Written in lyrical prose, with detailed illustrations of native Mojave Desert plants and animals, Wake, Sleepy One follows the California poppy’s journey from seed, to flower, to the rare super bloom. The story is educational, and includes information about desert hiking safety, wildflower viewing areas, and the history of the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve.

According to Publishers Weekly, Spring 2022 Children’s Sneak Previews: “West Margin rises and shines with Wake, Sleepy One by debut author Lisa Kerr, illus. by Lisa Powell Braun, providing a nonfiction look at the California wildflower super bloom.”

Lisa Kerr is a children’s book author, essayist, playwright, educator and former teacher, and writer whose work has been featured in a variety of magazines and publications, including Huffington Post, New York Magazine, Bustle, and more. After a visit to see a recent California super bloom, Lisa was inspired to research and then write Wake, Sleepy One.

Kerr lives in Central California.

–