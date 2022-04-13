Virtual family programs and workshops in Antelope Valley during ‘Child Abuse Prevention Month’

ANTELOPE VALLEY – Children’s Bureau is offering a variety of free virtual workshops, speakers, and family strengthening programs in the Antelope Valley during April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month, the agency announced.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Children’s Bureau has been operating remotely, with most programs and services continuing through virtual platforms.

This month, the agency will be hosting the following community events, all of which are offered virtually and free to attend.

— Child Abuse Prevention Speaker Series: Join Best Start and a guest speaker each Wednesday in April to learn about child abuse prevention, supporting safety and healing with families, and the impacts of trauma in our community. Speakers include Sheila Boxley, President and CEO of the Child Abuse Prevention Center, and Corey Best, Community Curator and Founder of Mining For Gold, LLC. The next session will take place on April 20, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Register here.

— Financial Literacy Workshop: This free series provides participants with a fundamental understanding about money, and how to spend wisely, eliminate debt, and build wealth by saving for the future. The first session will take place on April 19 at 5 p.m. Register here.

Ongoing services provided in Antelope Valley include Black Infant Health, Best Start, and Healthy Families America, a home visitation program for expecting or new parents.

“Primary Prevention is about supporting the well-being of parents, children and the communities in which they live… It’s about connecting families to community resources to live comfortably and connecting them to each other for support and encouragement,” said Children’s Bureau’s Senior Director of Prevention Jose Ramos, Jr. “All of this works together to strengthen the overall community.”

This April and beyond, Children’s Bureau invites the public to take action and sign up for services, refer families that could benefit, or raise funds that will go directly towards helping Children’s Bureau continue its mission of protecting vulnerable children. To learn more, visit all4kids.org.

[Information via news release from Children’s Bureau.]

